Jury Reaches Verdict in Case of Missing California City Boys

A Kern County jury has decided that a California City couple accused of murdering their two adoptive sons are guilty in five of the seven counts against them.

The jury was hung on two counts: second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime, charges related to Orson West.

Opening statements in the highly-publicized trial began on March 28, 2023. Jurors in judge Charles Brehmer’s courtroom heard several weeks of testimony and viewed numerous exhibits in the trial of the adoptive parents accused of killing Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3. Closing arguments were presented Tuesday and the jury spent Wednesday and Thursday deliberating.

Trezell and Jacqueline West each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, a charge of involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of the toddlers. The couple were charged on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.