With temperatures in Kern County in the triple digits, now is a good time to remind you that July is “Purple Ribbon Month” in memory of Kaitlyn Russell.

“Kaitlyn’s Law” passed in 2001 makes it a citable offense to leave children under the age of 6 unattended in a motor vehicle without the supervision of someone at least 12 years of age. The law was named for 6-month-old Kaitlyn Russell, who died on Aug. 15 2000, after being left behind in a hot van by a caregiver.

In 2022 there were 36 hot car deaths in the US; all of these children were under the age of six. In 2021, 23 children lost their lives due to hot car deaths. Already this year, nine children have died due to hyperthermia in the United States.

Purple Ribbon Month in Kern happens in memory of Kaitlyn and all the children who have lost their lives to preventable injuries in and around cars, and in order to educate and increase public awareness about all of the dangers of leaving children unattended in or around motor vehicles. States.

For more information visit www.kidsandcars.org

To hear the story, visit KNZR NEWS +

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi