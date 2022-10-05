Jobs available at the U.S. Postal Service….

The U-S Postal Service says it is hiring 28-thousand seasonal employees ahead of the surge in end-of-year holiday letters and packages, including some in California. The Postal Service has also added almost 250 new processing machines. The U-S-P-S workforce includes 655-thousand people, 100-thousand of whom have made the transition from part-time to full-time employment since January of last year. People who want to apply for Postal Service jobs can start online, at ‘usps.com/hiring.’