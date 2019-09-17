Jennifer Lopez on finding her true self at 50 years of age
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DirecTV)
Lopez said “the journey of becoming whole on my own” was her most valuable life lesson and that made her discover true happiness. “I’m happy. I have a great life. I’m a good person. I live in a good way. … I have great friends and I can call somebody and go anywhere and do anything. … I’m healthy. I have beautiful children,” Lopez said. “Those things are really the most important things.”
“I always thought that I was gonna find happiness and love and that another person was going to give that to me, and then I realized that’s not how it is at all,” Lopez said. “You actually get to be happy all by yourself. If you can just kind of appreciate yourself and know your worth, your value, that you can be a happy person.”
“I put it out there for everybody that it’s, like, this is nothing to be ashamed of,” Lopez said. “Women don’t get written off at a certain time. … You decide, I want to get better everyday.”