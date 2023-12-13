Japans Oldest Citizen Dies

Japan’s oldest person has died at 116 years old.

Fusa Tatsumi passed away Tuesday morning at a nursing home in Kashiwara, according to Kyodo News. Not surprisingly, her official cause of death is listed as “old age.”

Tatsumi, who became the oldest person in Japan in April 2022 when 119-year-old Kane Tanaka died, received a letter from Osaka Prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura just three months ago in which he congratulated her on her long life.

While Tatsumi was the oldest person in Japan, the title of oldest person in the world goes to Spain’s María Branyas Morera, who turned 116 two months before Tatsumi did, according to Guiness World Records. Morera is still alive.