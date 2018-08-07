Janet Jackson to Headline Global Citizen Festival

DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Pop legend Janet Jackson was presented with the inaugural 'Impact' Award recognizing her as one of the most influential and transformative artists in pop music. The award was presented to her by long-time fans Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home") and Normani Kordei ("Fifth Harmony"). The "2018 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Saturday, June 23 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel, as well as multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA. (Image Group LA/Disney Channel) JANET JACKSON

Calling all music lovers! The Global Citizen Festival is returning to New York City’s Central Park next month with a star-studded line-up.

This year’s annual event, hosted by Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Australian actress Deborra-lee Furness, will see Janet Jackson, who also graces the cover of the July/August edition of ESSENCE, along with Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and Shawn Mendes taking the stage at the park’s Great Lawn.

The annual festival will also include a special performance by John Legend and feature co-hosts like Naomi Campbell, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, and La La Anthony, to name a few.

Global Citizen is an international advocacy organization that uses its platform to raise awareness about extreme poverty around the world as well as tackling maternal health, education, and environmental issues.

This year’s festival will also focus on making sure world leaders fulfill their obligation to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Beyoncé and Oprah are set to headline the organization’s South African event on Dec. 2. The two powerhouses will be joined by a star-studded list of performers, hosts and world leaders, including Pharrell Williams, Femi Kuti, Gayle King and Bozoma St. John.

The Global Citizen Festival will take place in New York City’s Central Park on September 29. Make sure to download the Global Citizen app for tickets.

But if you’d rather enjoy the festival from the comforts of home, tune into MSNBC or MSNBC.com. iHeartRadio will also be streaming the festival live on its stations.

Original story posted on www.essence.com