Jack Frost Coming Soon To A Windshield Near You

The weather is growing colder, which means you’ll soon be waking to up to find a layer of frost on your windshield. But what exactly causes this phenomenon?

Michigan meteorologist Kendall Wilson says it takes three factors – cold air, clear skies, and calm conditions.

Clear skies maximize the effect of the overnight cooldown, turning moisture into frost more quickly. But strong winds or overcast conditions can disrupt the freezing process.

Overnight temperatures also matter – if the temperature drops below 25 degrees, that layer of frost will be much harder to remove.