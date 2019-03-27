Inside Marvin Gaye’s never-released 1972 album “You’re The Man”

Marvin Gaye’s career had so many phases, attracted so much attention, and experienced so much critical analysis that it’s hard to believe there’s anything left in his expansive catalog to be explored. But back in 1972, while testing the boundaries of a $1 million contract signed in the wake of his sociopolitical breakthrough What’s Going On, Marvin recorded a sensitive, socially conscious, and flat-out groovy collection of songs that today feels like a Rosetta Stone for the impulsive, restless experimentation that led to later classics like the Trouble Mansoundtrack, Let’s Get It On, and I Want You.

A veteran producer for the Fugees, Nas, and Amy Winehouse, Salaam Remi first collaborated with Motown on a remix of “Falling In Love” for the 2007 rerelease of Gaye’s Here, My Dear. For You’re The Man, he was given three tracks to rework, a challenge that he says he approached more intuitively than technically. “When I listen to Marvin, I feel like he has an intimate connection with the music, and that’s actually what transmits to other people,” Remi says. “So I just tried to make sure that you felt that intimate moment — it’s just beautiful.

