Inmate Walks Away From Bakersfield Lockup

An inmate has managed to walk away from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield.

California prison officials discovered Andres Carrera, 28, missing from the facility at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says local law enforcement have been notified and are searching for him.

Carrera is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

CDRC officials say Carrera has been housed at the Male Community Reentry Program since Aug. 3 after being sentenced to two years and eight months for buying and receiving stolen construction equipment and possession of ammunition as a felon.

Anyone with information on Carrera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi