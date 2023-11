For the first time in two decades, the infant mortality rate in the U.S. is going up.

The CDC says infant mortality was up 3%, with more than 20,500 deaths recorded in 2022.

The largest increases were measured in Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, and Texas.

Researchers aren’t sure of the reasons – or whether this is the start of a trend or a one-year anomaly.

Infant mortality measures the number of deaths before a child’s first birthday.