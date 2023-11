The new iOS 17 update has many law enforcement agencies concerned.

In addition to updating existing features, Apple added a feature called NameDrop.

The NameDrop feature will share an iPhone user’s contact details when two phones are placed very, very close together.

While it would be rare to connect to someone via NameDrop accidentally, it’s not impossible.

To turn off NameDrop, go to Settings > General > AirDrop > Toggle “Bringing Devices Together” to off.