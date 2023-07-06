Houchin Community Blood Bank Still Needs Donors

KERN COUNTY, CA – Our first responders continue to serve our community in many ways, whether on or off the clock. During the month of July, Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) is partnering with our local first responders to save lives for this year’s Answer the Call Blood Drive.

Not only is this blood drive a friendly competition between the different departments around Kern County, but it also provides an opportunity to create awareness about our community’s ongoing blood shortage. In support of this challenge, the following departments will be participating: Bakersfield Police Department, Bakersfield Fire Department, Hall Ambulance, Kern County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and Kern County’s Sheriff Department.

“Blood is our most precious resource that has to be made readily available to everyone. Without the support from our local donors and first responders, crash victims and those needing blood could suffer. Your donation today can help save lives!” said Officer Rodriguez, California Highway Patrol.

Looking back at September of 2021, many of our First Responder community leaders joined HCBB in the launch of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). BERC is composed of numerous blood centers from across the U.S. that have committed to reserving extra units of blood on a rotating, “on call” schedule for any critical-need scenario, such as a natural disaster or mass casualty event.

There is a trophy at stake for the Answer the Call Blood Drive competition, so each donation counts whether you’re a first responder, family, friend, or supporter. In order for a donor’s donation to count towards a specific department, they’ll need to state one of the following codes when registering to donate at an HCBB mobile or donor center:

Bakersfield Police: 11 • Kern County Sheriff: 49

Bakersfield City Fire: 331 • Kern County Fire: 48

Hall Ambulance: 152 • California Highway Patrol: V13F

Help our first responders restock our shelves by donating blood during the month of July. For donor center and mobile locations, please visit www.hcbb.com/schedule.

Donor Center Hours

M – W: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fri: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sun: Closed

11515 Bolthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93311

5901 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309

2671 Oswell St, Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93306