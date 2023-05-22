Houchin Blood Bank Blood Drive

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Mike Keese – father of blood recipient – is hosting a blood drive in support of his daughter, Hallie, who received multiple blood transfusions in 2018 that ultimately helped save her life. In support of his daughter, Mike is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, May 25th from 1:00 pm – 5:30 pm at VCA Bakersfield Animal Hospital (8610 Harris Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311).

Mike’s daughter, Hallie, has been serving as the Houchin Heartbeats spokesperson for the 2022 -2023 school year, spreading awareness about the importance of donating blood and challenging her peers to donate. Hallie’s dad is organizing a blood drive in her honor to show support and to accept Hallie’s challenge of donating blood.

Mike recognizes the critical role that blood donors play and encourages others to give back to their community by saving someone else’s life, just like his daughter’s life was saved. Hallie’s message has gone far, and this event aims to gain more support and raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.

Mike, Hallie, and Houchin Community Blood Bank are looking forward to this blood drive and hope to see a great turnout. Help Hallie and Mike continue their mission in helping other’s by making an appointment to donate at VCA Bakersfield Animal Hospital on Thursday, May 25th. Donors can make an appointment at: https://connect.hcbb.com/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/7308

If you are new to donating or want to learn more about what to expect during your donation, Hallie takes you through the process here: https://youtu.be/iloUQO8mW6w

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about this blood drive, please call us at 661-323-4222.