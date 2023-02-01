Horrible Charges Of Rape And Assault Of A 10 Year Old

In Pennsylvania, a 42 year old man is in jail and accused of repeatedly raping and beating a 10 year old girl.

Police say Roscoe Roy Junior is facing not only rape of a child and assault charges, but also aggravated indecent assault of a child and strangulation.

County prosecutors say the incidents happened in 2018 and 2019, and they say the child reportedly woke up in the middle of the night to find Roy sexually assaulting her.

She recently came forward accusing Roy of duct taping her to a punching bag because she gave food to a dog. The child also accused Roy of trying to drown her in a bathtub and dragging her down a flight of stairs.

The report continues to say Roy tried to strangle the girl with the wires from a headset when she did not turn off an XBox when he told her to.

Roy is currently being held under a $200,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing just over one week from today.

-Tony Lee