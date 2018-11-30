“HOLIDAYS @ LEGOLAND”

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and Holidays at LEGOLAND® is bursting with LEGO® cheer. In Fun Town, marvel at a 30-foot LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments, pose for family photos alongside life-size LEGO Santa and sing along with the LEGO Friends. New for 2018, meet-n-greet with some of your favorite LEGO Holiday costume characters at “Holiday Village”. The magic peaks on New Year’s Eve with kids’ bands, party favors and a 6pm giant “brick” drop with fireworks. Make the season even more memorable by staying overnight at the LEGOLAND Hotel. This festive celebration lasts from November 17 to December 31. Holidays at LEGOLAND is presented by The Hallmark Channel. Visit LEGOLAND.com for details and special offers.