Here is where California stands as the votes are counted.

Democrats dominate California politics. The party controls all statewide elected offices, has super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and controls 80% of the state’s congressional seats. A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

But that doesn’t mean Republicans can’t have an impact in the nation’s most populous state. California has multiple competitive congressional races that, should Republicans win, could give the GOP a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. That would catapult U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield into the speaker’s office, replacing fellow Californian Nancy Pelosi for the next two years.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely cruise to a second term against Republican Brian Dahle, a little-known state senator who has struggled to raise money. AP BC