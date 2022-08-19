Gun Makers Strike Back At Politicians

Politicians have been blaming Gun manufacturers for the proliferation of guns, but now, the gun makers are fighting back. It’s like fighting fire with fire. Politicians have tried legislation and social campaigns to blame gun makers for the violence many American cities are seeing, but now, gun makers are fighting back using the same message… they are saying violence is the fault of politicians and the media.

Earlier this week, Smith and Wesson issued a statement blaming lawmakers by saying a gun has never broken into a home, assaulted a woman or carjacked anyone, but their products have provided security and a means of fighting back crimes and protecting their homes and families.

They want lobbyists to stop shifting the blame for crimes committed with guns away from the gun makers and onto the criminals holding the weapons.

-Tony Lee