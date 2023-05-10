Granny, Get Your Gun.

Senator Marsha Blackburn says grandparents could join a force of armed military vets and retired police officers to protect schools from shootings.

In a new interview, the Tennessee Republican promoted her SAFE Schools Act, which would supply $900 million to “harden schools” with more security.

Blackburn said the proposal, which she introduced after a Nashville school shooting in March, would allow local school systems and local law enforcement to work together to bring in veterans and retired law enforcement to serve as a security officer at a school.

She explained, “They know how to use weapons. They know to de-escalate situations. I’ve talked to a lot of them. They like this idea. They are grandparents like we are — my husband and I are grandparents — and they want to be there to help protect children.”