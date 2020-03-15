Governor Newsom calls for closure of all bars and wineries and self-isolation of California seniors
In a news conference on Sunday, California Governor Newsom called on all bars and wineries in the state to close in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The governor also called on all California seniors over the age of 65 to self isolate to protect them from the disease. The governor requested that restaurants cut their capacity in half in order to provide more distance for patrons. This comes after the governors of Illinois and Ohio ordered the shutting of all bars and restaurants and other governors saying they are deciding the same. 6 Californians have died from the pandemic.