Garden District Flowers

Open Regular Business Hours: Mon – Fri: 7am – 5pm; Sat: 7am-12pm

Contact Info: Diane Dang

Phone: (661) 834-9200

Location:
8200 Stockdale Highway
Suite H-1
Bakersfield, California 93311
United States

Hours: Mon – Fri: 8am – 4pm; Sat: 8am-12pm

Special Instructions: Delivery, Curb side pickup, online orders, over the phone orders

Special Services: Many services still available – order over the phone and online for deliveries and curb-side pickups. Deliveries are able to be left at the front door and we will can bring pickup orders out to you. Walk-ins still welcome.

Web Links: www.gardendistrictflowers.com/

Last Updated: 3/20/20

