The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a food alert about peaches, plums and nectarines distributed by HMC Farms.

These fruits are being recalled due to a listeria outbreak that has led to 11 illnesses, 10 hospitalizations and one death.

The peaches, plums and nectarines were sold between May 1 and November 15.

Retailers selling these fruits include Walmart and Sam’s Club.