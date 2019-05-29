FREE Smog Repairs! JUNE 15, 2019

CLICK HERE for complete details.
Tune In & Tune Up – Bakersfield! June 15 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
If your car fails emissions, you will get a $500 voucher for FREE SMOG REPAIRS!
Cars that are 1999 or older may be retired and replaced.
We’ll be in at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 8am to noon.
Gates open at 6:30am!
If your car is 1999 or older, and you are interested in our replacement program, please bring copies of:
1. 2 years registration (2017 – present)
2. 2 years proof of insurance (2017 – present)
3. Vehicle title
4. First 2 pages of 2018 1040 tax return
5. PG&E bill if applicable
6. Driver’s License
CLICK HERE for complete details.