Former Oath Keeper Pleads Guilty To Jan 6th Riot

A Jan. 6th protester tied to a popular conspiracy theory is now facing criminal charges for his role in the riot.

Former Oath Keepers member Ray Epps is charged with disorderly conduct and will plead guilty, his lawyer says.

Epps has found himself at the center of a conspiracy theory claiming he was an FBI informant who helped provoke the riot.

The theory was even spread by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, prompting Epps to sue both Carlson and Fox News for defamation.