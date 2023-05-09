Flooding And Drought Cut Production, Raise Food Prices

Weather is causing a lot of havoc, especially with the food budgets of many Kern County families. First it was the rain that washed out crops, and now, prices are beginning to rise.

Berries are the hardest hit, followed by tomatoes and leafy greens suffering from extreme flooding.

That could mean serious financial consequences since the California Central Valley produces foods for the world, including fruits, nuts and salad greens such as kale, lettuce and spinach.

Kansas is the nation’s leading wheat producer, but that state too has experienced the worst wheat crop in 20 years.

Meanwhile, serious drought conditions continue in the southern plains states, including Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

-Tony Lee