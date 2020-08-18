      Breaking News
Latest Local COVID-19 Updates

Fire Tornados!

  • A new natural phenomenon coming up with heat, speed and fire?  
  • If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more absurd, Mother Nature has taken inspiration from horror to bring us the “fire tornado.”
  • As wildfires destroyed nearly 20,000 acres in the eastern Sierras Saturday, California’s office for the National Weather Service issued a warning for a “fire tornado” with deadly blasts of fire, heat and wind of up to 60 mph!  Also called a “firenado”, the warning is the first of its kind for the climate phenomenon.
  • Anyone have “firenado” on their 2020 apocalyptic bingo cards?   How soon until Hollywood brings us a “firenado” movie?
