Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Latest Local COVID-19 Updates
Adlai
Fire Tornados!
A new natural phenomenon coming up with heat, speed and fire?
If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more absurd, Mother Nature has taken inspiration from horror to bring us the “fire tornado.”
As wildfires destroyed nearly 20,000 acres in the eastern Sierras Saturday, California’s office for the National Weather Service issued a warning for a “fire tornado” with deadly blasts of fire, heat and wind of up to 60 mph! Also called a “firenado”, the warning is the first of its kind for the climate phenomenon.
Anyone have “firenado” on their 2020 apocalyptic bingo cards? How soon until Hollywood brings us a “firenado” movie?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Privacy Policy
Terms Of Use
Groove Summer Bash General Info and FAQs
Meet The Mixers Of Groove 99.3!
2020 High School Senior Spotlight
New title
August 24th, 2020
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL