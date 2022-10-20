Fentanyl pills found inside candy wrappers at LAX….

About 12,000 fentanyl pills were found hidden inside candy wrappers at Los Angeles International Airport yesterday…Officials say the small blue pills were hidden inside containers for “Sweetarts,” “Skittles,” and “Whoppers.”….The suspect fled but was later detained. A full investigation is underway.

As Halloween approaches, officials are reminding parents to check their children’s candy for anything suspicious and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.

MEANWHILE….The parents of a 2 YEAR OLD BOY who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl MONDAY in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, ..FORTUNATELY THE LITTLE BOY SURVIVED…..