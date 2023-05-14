Female Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Southwest Bakersfield

A young girl is dead and three others were injured after a vehicle ran a stop sign in southwest Bakersfield.

The accident occurred Friday, May 12 at 4:19 p.m. at McCutchen Road and Mountain Ridge Drive. Life-saving actions were taken by emergency personnel, but the girl died at the scene.

Authorities say a woman and a male juvenile were in the same vehicle and were transported to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and declined medical aid, however she remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police say she was traveling westbound on McCutchen Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

