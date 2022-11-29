Feds Send $250m To Salton Sea Cleanup

A drying lake in Southern California fed by the diminished Colorado River will receive $250 million in environmental cleanup and restoration work over four years, according to an announcement by the federal government on Monday, November 28.

California stated it would only lessen its reliance on the over-tapped river if the federal government made contributions to help correct the issue of less water flowing to the Salton Sea lake.

The lake was developed when the Colorado river overflowed in 1905, creating a vacation spot that gradually became an environmental catastrophe as water levels dropped, exposing locals to hazardous dust and limiting wildlife habitat.

