FDA Changes Labels On Ozempic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is updating the label of the diabetes drug Ozempic.

Ozempic and its sister drug, Wegovy, which is approved for weight loss, have recently soared in popularity.

They use a medication which works by mimicking a hormone that helps people feel fuller longer.

Both labels are being updated to acknowledge reports of intestinal blockage.

A Louisiana woman is suing Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly over what she claims are “severe gastrointestinal events” that she developed as a result of using Ozempic.