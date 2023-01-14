Fatal Shooting on Wible Road

A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Wible Road.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Wible Road.

One man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

No description of a possible suspect or what led to the shooting was immediately available.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi