Fast Food Restaurant Accused Of Pulling A Fast One

Panda Express is paying out $1.4 million in cash and free food to settle a class-action lawsuit over its delivery fees.

The popular Chinese food chain was accused of pulling a bait-and-switch, promising a flat-rate delivery fee of $2.95 only to add an extra 10% ‘service fee’ on orders.

Anyone who ordered online or mobile delivery from Panda Express between July 17, 2020 and Feb. 16, 2022 is eligible for a piece of the settlement.

Claims can be submitted at “DeliveryServiceFeeSettlement.com”.  Expect to get about $10 in either cash or meal vouchers. 

-Tony Lee

