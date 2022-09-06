Fast Food Pay To Rise, So Too May Food Costs

The price of that taco or hamburger you live so much is about to cost you a bit more. As inflation grows to cover more items that we may want, fast food is about to get a kick in the pants as well now that California has passed a measure granting half a million fast food employees new power and protections.

The law establishes a 10 member council that can set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

Currently the minimum pay for such workers is $15.50 an hour for most chain stores, but that is capped at $22 per hour next year plus cost of Living increases. But the money for those pay increases has to come from somewhere, so the cost of that fast food snack or lunch is probably headed up, along with the cost of gasoline it will take to get you there.

-Tony Lee