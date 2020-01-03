      Weather Alert

Ex-partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon, dead at 30 years old

Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at the age of 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s death in a statement, but did not provide a cause of death.

Habachy said, “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

