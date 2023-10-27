The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Escaped Prisoner Captured

Tony McDade Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian

A prisoner who escaped Wednesday from the minimum-security facility at North Kern State Prison in Delano has been apprehended.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Thursday Tony McDade, 37, was taken back into custody “without incident” at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Bakersfield after going missing during a routine security check done at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Bakersfield.com reports McDade had arrived at the prison July 24 to serve two years and eight months for two counts of second-degree burglary.

The CDCR says following his brief absence, McDade was to be sent to a higher-security area within the same prison while the Kern County District Attorney’s office considers charging him with escape.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

