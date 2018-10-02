ENTER, IF YOU DARE, INTO A NIGHTMARE OF SCARES AT KNOTT’S SCARY FARM!

Knott’s Scary Farm is the most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California, with 14 haunted attractions and over 1,000 horrifying creatures roaming the park. This season new horrors are in store with the horrifying maze, Dark Entities. Teleport beyond earth and into the darkness of deep space where an extraterrestrial mutation is on the prowl for new hosts. Or tunnel into The Depths of an underground cave where villager’s whisper no man has ever resurfaced.

This year a new unearthly scare zone has emerged as mysterious creatures have awakened to drag unsuspecting victims to their watery graves in Forsaken Lake. Nightmares never end at Knott’s Scary Farm. Select nights September 20 – October 31.

Tickets as low as $42, plus applicable taxes and fees, only at knottsscaryfarm.com (thru 10/4)

Tickets as low as $44, plus applicable taxes and fees, only at knottsscaryfarm.com (from 10/5)