Ending Homelessness: You Be the Judge

Numbers have been released for the 2023 Point in Time homeless census conducted by the Bakersfield/Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.

In 2018, the Collaborative established a 10-year plan to eliminate homelessness in Kern County. Following is a breakdown of the PIT count per year:

2018: 885

2019: 1,330

2020: 1,580

2021: No accurate numbers due to COVID-19 pandemic

2022: 1,603

2023: 1,948

The trends clearly indicate a continual growth in the homeless population in Kern County. See the full report here: 2023-PIT-Count-Report-Kern-County-final

Carlos Baldovinos, Collaborative chairperson and executive director of The Mission at Kern, explains. Listen here.