Ending Homelessness: How Are We Doing, Part 2

The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is awaiting the results of its latest Point in Time count to asses the number of homeless individuals in Kern County. The census was taken on January 25th, with results expected this Spring.

The collabortive has a 10-year-plan to end homeless, and KNZR has asked the question, How are we doing five years in?

Carlos Baldovinos, chairman of the board of the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative and executive director of the Mission at Kern, offers his perspective.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi