Elderly Female Employee Fired For Trying To Stop Theft

A Lowes Employee who had worked for the company for more than a decade has been fired after he tried to stop a shoplifter.

68 year old Donna Hansbrough was terminated after she tried to stop three people from leaving the store in Rincon, Georgia with a shopping cart containing more than 2 thousand dollars worth of merchandise. She also got a black eye for her troubles.

Hansbrough said the store policy dictated employees should not stop nor pursue shoplifters, but she just “lost it” when the three people tried to leave the store without paying.

Meanwhile, citizens across the country are getting fed up with the fact that shoplifting seems to be tolerated by some establishments who then pass the cost of the lost items on to legitimate shoppers in the form of higher prices. That extra charge is referred to by retailers as “shrinkage”

-Tony Lee