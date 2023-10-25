Eight Arrested for Alleged Copper Wire Theft
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight people on suspicion of grand theft, illegal possession of copper wire, conspiracy and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A KCSO news release issued Monday said the case originated when deputies from the agency’s Taft substation were sent to the 500 block of Ward Street to investigate a report of a stolen trailer. Deputies reportedly found the trailer and people on the property processing stolen copper wire for recycling.
A search warrant served by KCSO’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit reportedly turned up hundreds of pounds of stolen copper wire from the Taft and Mettler areas, as well as suspect vehicles from copper wire thefts.
The release said Mojica, Mora, Munoz, Noethens, Nolan-Gregory and Wilson had outstanding arrest warrants.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi