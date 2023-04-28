Egg Prices May Go Back To $1 Per Dozen

After hitting a high of nearly $5.50, a dozen eggs may soon cost you one dollar. That’s the word being spread by agricultural experts who say the price per dozen has already fallen to $1.26, but it still has a ways to go before hitting the bottom.

Research firm Umer Barry says the wholesale price for a dozen eggs is expected to fall to one dollar in the next few weeks. That would bring the price of eggs to the lowest it has been in nearly two years.

Research data shows the price of eggs has dropped about 78% since the beginning of the year. However the activity on eggs has consumers asking why the same price drops have not affected other staple products now that the pandemic is over? Researchers say the reason is, most people have become accustomed to paying the inflated prices, and things won’t change until the goods can no longer sold at Pandemic price levels.

-Tony Lee