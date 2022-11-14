Dozens arrested during Bakersfield “Sideshow” events….

“sideshow” events….where drivers block streets to perform stunts with vehicles ..took place saturday night (Nov. 12th) around Bakersfield……First at Ming Avenue and Stine Road ..then Wilson and Stine roads …Around midnight, another sideshow,blocked the roadway at Buck Owens Boulevard at Sillect Avenue, ,,,

Overall 16 vehicles were impounded and about 36 people arrested,…According to Bakersfield Police….an investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the sideshow planners and coordinators, …..