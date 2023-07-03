Does Coffee Affect Your Morning Routine?

There’s nothing like that first cup of coffee in the morning – and according to a new study, it’s providing a lot more than just a caffeine boost.

Researchers in Portugal had people undergo MRI brain scans after drinking their first cup of coffee.

The results? Certain changes in brain activity were linked to caffeine, but others – such as short-term memory attention and focus – were linked specifically to coffee and weren’t affected by other caffeine sources.

Scientists say that the taste, smell, and routine of morning coffee are just as important as caffeine in keeping you awake and alert.

-Tony Lee