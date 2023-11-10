Diabetes Drug Approved For Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro (called Eli Lilly’s drug, named Zepbound) to be sold as a weight-loss drug.

The drug helped dieters lose about a quarter of their body weight, or 60 pounds, in a recent study.

“The FDA approved Lilly’s drug for people who are considered obese, with a body mass index of 30 or higher, or those who are overweight with a related health condition, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.”

Side effects in about 10 percent of people taking the medication include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and other gastrointestinal problems.