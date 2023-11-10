“December 7th, A Day That Will Live In Infamy!”

A day of remembrance is scheduled to mark Pearl Harbor Day on December 7th here in Bakersfield with a ceremony starting at 9:50am. That is the exact time 82 years ago when the first bombs hit U.S. Naval ships and planes in Hawaii in a sneak attack orchestrated by the Japanese.

The event will be held at the Kern County World War Two Veteran’s Memorial in Jastro Park on Truxtun Avenue with music, singing, bell ringing and even canon fire along with a display of military vehicles.

For more information, call Marc Sandal at 6610487-0350.