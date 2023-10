It can be a headache to remember to set the clocks back for Daylight Saving Time – but the annual time change can also be the cause of literal headaches.

Experts say the change in sleep patterns can trigger ‘cluster headaches’ – especially for people who are already prone to migraines.

Any change to our circadian rhythm can trigger cluster headaches – even changing time zones.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, Nov. 5th.