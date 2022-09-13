Dave & Buster’s is comin’ to town and they’re lookin’ for help !!

Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its Valley Plaza mall location.that will include hundreds of arcade games, a sports bar and a menu featuring burgers, salads, pasta and steak. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. General Manager Brad French said in a news release. “We are looking for dedicated individuals committed to providing guests outstanding service and the ultimate eat, drink, play, and watch experience in Bakersfield’s newest entertainment hot spot.” “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” To apply, visit Dave and Buster’s career page on line at .daveandbusters.com