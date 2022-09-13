The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Dave & Buster’s is comin’ to town and they’re lookin’ for help !!

Share
Dave & Buster’s is comin’ to town and they’re lookin’ for help !!

Dave & Buster’s is hiring for 150 positions for the Oct. 17 opening of its Valley Plaza mall location.that will include hundreds of arcade games, a sports bar and a menu featuring burgers, salads, pasta and steak. The chain is seeking servers, hosts, cooks, game techs and more. General Manager Brad French said in a news release. “We are looking for dedicated individuals committed to providing guests outstanding service and the ultimate eat, drink, play, and watch experience in Bakersfield’s newest entertainment hot spot.” “At Dave & Buster’s, our employees work hard and play hard,” To apply, visit Dave and Buster’s career page on line at .daveandbusters.com

#Trending

1

Fatal Plane Crash in Shafter
2

All California Geico Insurance Offices Closed
3

Massive Fire Destroys Downtown Bakersfield Building
4

Pedestrian Struck By Two Vehicles in Central Bakersfield
5

Fire Guts Businesses in SW Bakersfield Shopping Mall