D.E.A. Being Asked to Say Marijuana Is Less Dangerous
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is calling on the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.
Currently, marijuana is a Schedule I drug. Other Schedule I drugs include heroin, LSD, ecstasy and peyote.
In a letter to DEA administrator Anne Milgram, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine asked for marijuana to be reclassified as a Schedule III drug.
Other drugs with the Schedule III classification include codeine, ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.
A DEA spokesperson said in a statement about the HHS request, “As part of this process, HHS conducted a scientific and medical evaluation for consideration by DEA. DEA has the final authority to schedule or reschedule a drug under the Controlled Substances Act. DEA will now initiate its review.”