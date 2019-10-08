Cynthia Erivo Gets Approval from Aretha Franklin’s Estate To Play Her In New Series
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre)
Cynthia Erivo is set to take on yet another icon. The British actress will play the late Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s upcoming series, Genius: Aretha.
Erivo received approval from Franklin’s estate to play the iconic singer, who passed away in 2018, in a series that will explore the life of the legendary singer.
“Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl. Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist, but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon,” Erivo said.