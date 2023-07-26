Cruise Ship Passenger Overboard, Still Missing

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed air and water teams to search for a Carnival cruise passenger that went overboard on Sunday morning (July 23).

The passenger is a 30-year-old man that jumped overboard while the ship was about 95 miles east of Melbourne, Fla.

The overboard passenger was traveling with a companion who told crew members of the Carnival Elation he had been missing all day Sunday.

Security footage confirmed he jumped from the ship that morning.

Statistics show as many as 20 to 25 people fall from cruise ships each year however the cruise ship industry says it is quite difficult for anyone to actually ‘fall’ from a cruise ship accidentally unless they do something to intentionally thwart measures taken by the ships to keep people from falling without climbing over barriers meant to keep them on board.

-Tony Lee