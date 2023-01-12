Covid Rising Again

In spite of the fact that we are hearing less and less about Covid 19 from the media, the U.S. Medical authorities say the disease is still a threat to Americans.

As recently as yesterday, the Department of Health and Human Services renewed the concern about Covid for the 12th time, citing the ease at which newer varieties of the illness can spread.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said we have seen an increase in infections during previous winter months, but suggests we can get ahead of a crisis by getting vaccinated. Vaccines have been updated to include resistance to more recent sub variants of Covid 19.

Covid 19 protocols have been reduced in recent weeks with communities removing masking and social distancing requirements.

